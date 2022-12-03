Joe Evans, M: 402-612-7993, joe3evans@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Contract Pending This 1.5 story in desirable Privada will leave you speechless! iCON HOMES redefined a classic design with one of the most functional floor plans you will see! The open great room features a stunning floor-to-ceiling stone/brick fireplace. The kitchen boasts a huge island, custom soft-close cabinetry, and a walk-in pantry. The main level includes the primary suite and second bedroom/office. On the second floor you will find 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a huge bonus room. Laundry rooms are on both the main level and the 2nd floor. All 6 bedrooms feature their very own walk-in closets. *POOL NOT INCLUDED (PICS OF SIMILAR MODEL)*
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $925,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Huge bone crushing hits and players with a knack for creating turnovers are all characteristics that make up the 2022 Wahoo All-Area F…
WAHOO – Whether it was completing a pass, breaking a tackle, setting a block or connecting on a tough kick, this year Saunders County was full…
WAHOO – For the 2022 high school volleyball season in the Saunders County area, it was the underclassmen that were able to steal the show. Thi…
WAVERLY — A residential street in Waverly is seeing a rise in traffic and speeding cars, and nearby homeowners are calling for precautionary m…
WAHOO- For the 2022 High School Volleyball Season in the Saunders County area, it was the underclassmen that were able to steal the show. This…
WAHOO – Whether it was completing a pass, breaking a tackle, setting a block or connecting on a tough kick, this year Saunders County was full…
A former fire chief in Alvo was sentence Monday to two years of probation for three misdemeanor charges in connection with the embezzlement of nearly $18,000.
Former Nebraska quarterback Steve Taylor, a real estate agent in Lincoln, posted a statement to Facebook after rampant internet rumors falsely suggested he was involved in the altercation.
Matt Rhule was officially introduced as Nebraska's head football coach Monday. Here are the immediate takeaways from the ceremony.
Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.