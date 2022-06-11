Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Merle from Hildy Homes, Hildy's newest 2 story plan. Merle has an edgy exterior that will make you take notice. But, he's not just attractive on the exterior... Merle's 2 story entrance with a staircase flanked by windows will take your breath away, so will the view out the massive windows in the back of the house. He offers 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and a large 4-car garage with over 4,700 sq. ft. of finished living space. The primary suite features a fireplace, soaking tub, walk - in tiled shower and an oversized closet. The four other bedrooms on the 2nd floor all have walk in closets and attached baths. Still looking for more reasons to fall in love with Merle? How about a main level with an open concept kitchen, great room, an office and a guest room. Or, maybe the basement family room complete with a fireplace and wetbar, as well as, an additional bedroom will seal the
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $874,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – A new lobby, a second floor atrium, private offices and a welcoming board room with adjacent deck are just a few of the features of …
ASHLAND – It was a pretty routine Ashland City Council meeting that was set to end in less than 30 minutes, until the executive director of th…
WAVERLY – The Waverly School District 145 Board of Education learned in March that Ward 2 representative Robin Kappler would be resigning, wit…
WAVERLY – The sign had become infamous over the years. As drivers passed it on their way into Waverly from Lincoln or the nearby Interstate 80…
BETHANY- The Nebraska Wave 16 and under finished with a 2-2 mark to start June in four games played in Bethany, Oklahoma over the weekend. The…
WAHOO – The woman accused of stealing from a Saunders County village library has been sentenced to probation.
CEDAR BLUFFS – After making its debut last year, the Cedar Days parade is returning to the community celebration this year.
VALPARAISO – The annual Valparaiso Days community celebration will return to the Saunders County village in full force for the weekend of June…
A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county.
RAYMOND – The Village of Raymond’s wastewater treatment system is about to see an upgrade that will replace a facility that is well past its prime.