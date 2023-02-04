Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, pohladjulie@gmail.com, https://www.omahare.com - Open Sunday 2/5/23 from 1-3! Absolutely stunning and quality built brand new construction from Pohlad Custom Homes! Now presenting their state-of-the-art "Northface" home in Blue Sage Creek. You will be greeted by a dramatic 2-story entry with an executive office highlighting custom detailed barn doors. The jaw dropping 2-story great room features a floor to ceiling fireplace, abundant sunlight & gorgeous 3/4" true wood flooring. The elegant chandelier cascades down from a handcrafted herringbone wood motif that will take your breath away! In the chef inspired kitchen, you will find a large center island to prepare your favorite meals that is beautifully set in an inlaid tile mosaic. You'll love the spacious eat in dining area & a huge walk through pantry with tons of storage. The covered back patio will allow you to enjoy the outdoors in any kind of weather. Professionally designed landscaping & designer c