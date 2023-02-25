Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Stunning Al Belt Custom Homes 3153 Two Story Plan in popular Blue Sage Creek with 4,447 tsf. Massive kitchen with custom birch cabinetry, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large island, wood floors, oversized craftsman style painted woodwork, 2 stone fireplaces, 10' ceilings on the main floor. Beautiful master bath with walk in shower, stand-alone tub, double sinks, fantastic walk in closet. Lower level offers full bar, 2 additional bedrooms, one which could be used as an office or exercise room, 3/4 bath and large family room. Pella aluminum clad windows, Hardi-Plank siding, super insulation package. Near Blue Sage Creek Elementary. Home is under construction with August 2023 occupancy. Photos are of similar model.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $835,000
