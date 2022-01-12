Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Model Home Not For Sale. Home to be used as a model thru April 2022. Al Belt Custom Homes best-selling 2-story floor plan in popular Blue Sage Creek! 6 BR/5 BA home with over 4400 fsf! Massive eat-in kitchen with oversized custom painted cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large island, 4" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring. Cozy hearth room with stone to ceiling fireplace, great room with stone fireplace, formal dining room, 10' ceilings on main level. Beautiful master bath with walk-in shower, stand-alone tub and double sinks, walk-in closet in master. Finished lower level features huge family room, full wet bar, 2 additional baths, 2 more bedrooms (or use the 6th as an office). Pella windows, super insulation package.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $778,000
