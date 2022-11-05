 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $771,000

Sara Reischl, M: 402-659-0440, sara.reischl@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - This stunning modern farmhouse built by Bentley homes is what you have been waiting for. Located in the heart of Elkhorn, this 6 bed (3 on main level), 4 bath house is a show stopper. So much detail has gone into this home including under cabinet lighting, electrical vehicle outlet in garage, exterior holiday lighting package, extra-large 14X24 flex room, covered vaulted patio with 12x12 cedar beams, and not to mention Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn lighting throughout the house. Conveniently located minutes from Dodge St, restaurants, and walking distance to schools. This home won't last long. Call to set up a showing TODAY. OPEN HOUSE Sunday, November 6th 1-4pm

