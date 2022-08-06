Nicole Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2760, nicole.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. She is move in ready with 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and a 1,793 finished basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a walk-out lot and has a FOUR CAR GARAGE. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, custom cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $759,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – If a Lincoln developer’s plans pan out, more than 500 new housing lots could be coming to Waverly.
FREMONT – A woman has died after a four-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River…
The crash occurred on U.S. 77 between Nebraska 109 and the Platte River bridge, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office.
WAVERLY – The Waverly Aquatic Center project had been on a roll.
LINCOLN- Before starting the next chapter of her journey at Northwest Missouri State this fall, Karsen VanScoy competed one last time for Wave…
In court records, police said two men beat, tortured and branded a 26-year-old Lincoln man in a warehouse, later tying him to a tree and threatening to kill him.
WAHOO – The historical significance of a building on the former JFK College campus was taken into consideration when the Wahoo City Council ac…
LINCOLN- In a game that featured mostly Class A and B players, recent Bishop Neumann graduates Mary Chvatal and Macy Sabatka showed they belon…
ELKHORN- The Waverly Bethany Vision Clinic capped off its 2022 campaign by coming in second at the Class B Reserve State Tournament at Jerry F…
ASHLAND – For more than two months before the annual quilt auction at Carol Joy Holling Camp takes place, a group of women work diligently to …