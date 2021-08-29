Brian Wilson, M: 402-850-0731, brian.wilson@bhhsamb.com, www.brianwilsonteam.com - Al Belt Custom Homes best-selling 2-story floor plan in popular Blue Sage Creek! 6 BR/5 BA home with over 4400 fsf! Massive eat-in kitchen with oversized custom painted cabinets, high end stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, large island, 4" rift and quarter sawn oak flooring. Cozy hearth room with stone to ceiling fireplace, great room with stone fireplace, formal dining room, 10' ceilings on main level. Beautiful master bath with walk-in shower, stand-alone tub and double sinks, walk-in closet in master. Finished lower level features huge family room, full wet bar, 2 additional baths, 2 more bedrooms (or use the 6th as an office). Pella windows, super insulation package. Under construction. Interior photos are of similar home.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $746,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
ASHLAND – A local pastor and father of three students at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools made an impassioned plea to the Board of Education l…
ASHLAND – Recent pictures of vandalism at a local historic landmark brought several people to the Ashland City Council meeting to voice their …
WAVERLY – Waverly Theatre Company will be pushing the limits this year.
- Updated
MEAD – No relatives of the Smith family still call Saunders County home.
GREENWOOD – A pickup slowing to turn into Greenwood on Highway 6 last Friday was struck by another vehicle, resulting in heavy damage to both …
WAHOO – Technically, the Wahoo Senior Center isn’t old enough to qualify as a senior citizen yet, even by AARP standards.
CERESCO – Ceresco and area residents won’t have to make dinner on Thursday nights for the next nine weeks thanks to 11-year Ceresco resident D…
WAHOO – The surroundings for the Saunders County Board of Supervisors meeting were a lot different from a normal meeting last week.
ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood area has recently been selected as one of 41 Nebraska Communities for Kids. Ashland-Greenwood Area Communities…
WAVERLY – Over 30 walkers trekked from Lincoln to Omaha over the weekend, stopping in Waverly and Greenwood along the way.