6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $730,000

Bentley Homes, the Zoe plan. New construction farmhouse meets modern ranch sits on a corner lot in the heart of Elkhorn South. This house has a completely open floor plan ready for entertaining; 6 bedrooms, 4 baths. Main floor has 3 bedrooms include primary with en suite with free standing soaker tub; dual vanities; walk in shower. HUGE master closet with center island. Finished basement features 3 bedrooms; wet bar; rec room and extra large 14x24 flex room. Bonus features include under counter lighting; EV outlet in garage; upgraded stainless steel package; oversized kitchen island; double oven; walk in pantry; laundry off garage; covered vaulted patio with 12x12 cedar posts; fireplace in basement; wine fridge in basement. House is also wired for holiday lighting. Photos will be posted during construction process. Estimated completion date October 2022.