Jeff Lenser, M: 402-871-1008, Jeff.Lenser@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Bentley Homes, the Zoe plan. New construction farmhouse meets modern ranch sits on a corner lot in the heart of Elkhorn South. This house has a completely open floor plan ready for entertaining; 6 bedrooms, 4 baths. Main floor has 3 bedrooms include primary with en suite with free standing soaker tub; dual vanities; walk in shower. HUGE master closet with center island. Finished basement features 3 bedrooms; wet bar; rec room and extra large 14x24 flex room. Bonus features include under counter lighting; EV outlet in garage; upgraded stainless steel package; oversized kitchen island; double oven; walk in pantry; laundry off garage; covered vaulted patio with 12x12 cedar posts; fireplace in basement; wine fridge in basement. House is also wired for holiday lighting. Photos will be posted during construction process. Estimated completion date October 2022.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $730,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAVERLY – The future is now for Waverly School District 145.
ASHLAND – Fourteen Ashland area veterans from multiple branches of the U.S. military armed forces received Quilts of Valor on Saturday during …
WAHOO- The Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues are making a great bid to make the Class B junior State Tournament with a 3-0 start at the B3 Area …
KANSAS CITY, MO- The Waverly Empire Netting and Fence senior legion team were busy this past week as they traveled down to Kansas City for fiv…
WAHOO – Every four years, the descendants of Archie and Jackie McMaster gather for a family reunion that always includes the Fourth of July ac…
Some of the cars might sell well into the six figures, though others might go for under $5,000. "There's a little bit of something for everybody," the auction company's co-owner said.
WAHOO – If Saunders County first responder groups receive the new emergency radio system they’ve been asking for, it could be two years or mor…
William "Billy" Hall, a former paraeducator at Goodrich Middle School who was preparing to teach there this fall, died after the car he was riding in rolled into a creek southwest of Sterling.
ASHLAND – After choosing to not extend the deadline again to abate a nuisance property in the downtown district, the Ashland City Council reve…
Police say the girl was alone for about seven hours before a relative arrived at 2 p.m. to meet Caden Dober and found the child under blankets on the couch.