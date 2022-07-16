 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $730,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $730,000

Jeff Lenser, M: 402-871-1008, Jeff.Lenser@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Bentley Homes, the Zoe plan. New construction farmhouse meets modern ranch sits on a corner lot in the heart of Elkhorn South. This house has a completely open floor plan ready for entertaining; 6 bedrooms, 4 baths. Main floor has 3 bedrooms include primary with en suite with free standing soaker tub; dual vanities; walk in shower. HUGE master closet with center island. Finished basement features 3 bedrooms; wet bar; rec room and extra large 14x24 flex room. Bonus features include under counter lighting; EV outlet in garage; upgraded stainless steel package; oversized kitchen island; double oven; walk in pantry; laundry off garage; covered vaulted patio with 12x12 cedar posts; fireplace in basement; wine fridge in basement. House is also wired for holiday lighting. Photos will be posted during construction process. Estimated completion date October 2022.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blues getting hot at right time

Blues getting hot at right time

WAHOO- The Wahoo Medicine Man junior Blues are making a great bid to make the Class B junior State Tournament with a 3-0 start at the B3 Area …