 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $729,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $729,000

OPEN HOUSE BEING HELD AT LIKE PROPERTY AT 21309 GROVER STREET SUNDAY 5/22 1-3:00 PM*** Maxim Homes presents the "Haven". This 6 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage modern minimalist style ranch home features over 3,600 finished square feet, 9+ foot ceilings throughout the main floor, modern finishes and picturesque oversized windows! The walkout lower level is built for entertaining with the wet bar and spacious family room. Schedule your private showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lichtenberg wins sheriff primary

Lichtenberg wins sheriff primary

WAHOO – Chris Lichtenberg has advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, topping the other Republican candidate…

4-year-old Iowa girl shot to death

4-year-old Iowa girl shot to death

Officers and fire department paramedics arrived at the home and found the child with a gunshot wound. Medics began treating the girl and rushed her to a hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.