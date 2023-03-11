Sara Reischl, M: 402-659-0440, sara.reischl@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - A beautiful, move in ready, modern farmhouse built by second generation home builder Bentley Homes, is what you have been waiting for. Located in the heart of Elkhorn South, this 6 bed, 4 bath home is a show stopper. 12 ft ceilings on the main floor, under cabinet lighting, electrical vehicle outlet in garage, exterior holiday lighting package, expansive basement including an 14 X 24 flex room, covered vaulted patio with 12x12 cedar beams and last but not least Restoration Hardware and Pottery Barn lighting throughout the house, are just some of the amazing features of this home. Conveniently located minutes from Dodge St, restaurants, and walking distance to schools.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $719,900
