Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet Nevaeh from Hildy Homes. She is move in ready, has 2,172 square feet finished on the main level and 1,793 finish basement, you will have over 3,900 square feet of living space! Nevaeh is located on a walk-out lot and has a four car garage. You won't know which to fall in love with first. Is it the gorgeous interior with abundant light, large pella windows, subtle gray finishes throughout, drop zone conveniently located next to the laundry area, a lower level wet bar, or a kitchen featuring quartz, custom cabinetry & an oversized kitchen island? Nevaeh includes a large family room and wet-bar in the lower level. She is perfect from head to toe. AMA. HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $719,900
