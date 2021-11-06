6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $689,900

Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet “Landon” from Hildy Homes. Landon sits on a walk-out lot and offers a lower level accessed by discreet staircase off the kitchen. While still seeming cozy, the dining area & kitchen are open to the living room and fireplace with 2,167 sq. ft. finished on the main. He has handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & custom maple cabinetry. Don’t forget the huge bedrooms and wet bar with a large island downstairs. This home is an entertainers dream with 1,705 sq. ft. of finished space in the lower level. A.M.A. Act quickly and you may be able to make some selections and make this house your home. ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE MID FEB. 2022. All photos simulated with similar finishes and layout.*HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up.