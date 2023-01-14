 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $689,900

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $689,900

*OPEN HOUSE SUN 1/15, 1-3PM* Maxim Homes presents the "Haven". This modern minimalist style ranch home features 6 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage and over 3,400 finished square feet, 9+ foot ceilings throughout the main floor, modern finishes and picturesque oversized windows! The walkout lower level is built for entertaining with the wet bar and spacious family room and the 6th bedroom can double as a fully functioning theater complete with in-wall speakers. The oversized corner lot boasts breathtaking views and a walking path for plenty of privacy for entertaining. Schedule your private walk through today!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-80 Speedway on its last lap

I-80 Speedway on its last lap

GREENWOOD — For three decades, race fans from Lincoln, Omaha and far beyond flocked on summer weekends to a racetrack south of the Greenwood I…