6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $689,900

*OPEN HOUSE SUN 1/15, 1-3PM* Maxim Homes presents the "Haven". This modern minimalist style ranch home features 6 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage and over 3,400 finished square feet, 9+ foot ceilings throughout the main floor, modern finishes and picturesque oversized windows! The walkout lower level is built for entertaining with the wet bar and spacious family room and the 6th bedroom can double as a fully functioning theater complete with in-wall speakers. The oversized corner lot boasts breathtaking views and a walking path for plenty of privacy for entertaining. Schedule your private walk through today!
WAHOO – When Mike Collins started ME Collins Contracting in 1977, it wasn’t on a whim. But it was a quick decision, according to his wife, Linda.
MEAD –When Mead and Yutan meet on the basketball court, the gym is always full of lively, vocal fans. But last Friday night’s matchup between …
WAVERLY — If a Waverly sports and activities fan attends an event and catches the alluring whiff of popcorn at the concessions stand, they’d b…
GREENWOOD — For three decades, race fans from Lincoln, Omaha and far beyond flocked on summer weekends to a racetrack south of the Greenwood I…
The 25-year-old had been under investigation since Dec. 30, when the child's mother reported suspicious bruising on her daughter's right leg before taking her to a hospital, police said.
WAHOO – A deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is home from the hospital after a fiery crash ended a police pursuit last week.
WAHOO — Some new faces and some familiar ones took the oath of office to be sworn in as Saunders County elected officials last Thursday mornin…
DISTRICT COURT
AUBURN – For the first time since the thrilling Class C-1 State Championship Game in March, the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketb…
A willingness to seek improvement is one of the reasons Nelson was recently named one of America's Best Young Farmers and Ranchers.