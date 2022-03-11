 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $689,900

Jamie Hilderbrand, M: 402-641-2534, jamie.hilderbrand@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Meet “Landon” from Hildy Homes. Landon sits on a walk-out lot and offers a lower level accessed by discreet staircase off the kitchen. While still seeming cozy, the dining area & kitchen are open to the living room and fireplace with 2,167 sq. ft. finished on the main. He has handsome finishes like quartz, stainless steel appliances, large pantry & custom maple cabinetry. Don’t forget the huge bedrooms and wet bar with a large island downstairs. This home is an entertainers dream with 1,705 sq. ft. of finished space in the lower level. A.M.A. All photos simulated with similar finishes and layout.*HOA to be assessed at a later date. Currently HOA fee is not set up. This house is complete and move in ready.

