 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $660,000

6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $660,000

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $660,000

Matt Rasmussen, M: 402-657-1969, iworkforu@icloud.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - BE THE FIRST to live in this home!! Amazing master suite with jacuzzi and full size walk in shower & separated bathroom. On the opposite side of the master bath is the fully built in master closet 14'x9'. Enjoy a 2nd master with a private bath and double wide closet. Upstairs bedrooms 3 & 4 share a jack-and-jill bathroom.Open floor plan on main, allowing for the formal dining space to be enjoyed separately or as 1 with the grand living room. Floor to ceiling stone fireplace with built in surround sound wiring. Plenty of windows all around for natural lighting.House also sits directly across the street from Blue Sage Elementary in the Elkhorn school district.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Brigham recall effort fails

WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…

Tennis team competes twice
Waverly News

Tennis team competes twice

WAVERLY – The Waverly Tennis Team competed in two tournaments over the last week. The first one was their home invite on Sept. 23 and then the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics