Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - This fantastic ranch has views for days! Relax with direct views of the lake and walking trails. 3 bedrooms on the main level with 3 additional bedrooms on lower level. Real wood floors throughout the large kitchen and family room. Vaulted ceilings and high-end lighting. Double ovens, gas range and beverage fridge all included. Primary bedroom has his and hers closet plus connects to the laundry room. Lower level has amazing wet-bar kitchen set up plus a second fireplace. Covered patio and conveniently located near new shops, restaurants and schools.
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $657,500
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Sometimes the biggest fuel for success is our previous failures. That is the story of Kinslee Bosak of Bishop Neumann, who captains th…
Boys Shot Put
LINCOLN – In his first title fight with Dynasty Combat Sports, Sean Lindgren of Wahoo came out victorious over Tanner Dickey at Spring Brawl a…
WAHOO – There is no doubt, that this past track and field season Zach Fox of Wahoo was the cream of the crop in the area in terms of performan…
Rex Goodell, the shooter, took his own life after Grand Island officers arrived on the scene, authorities said.