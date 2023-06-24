Shelli Klemke, M: 402-650-2609, shelli.klemke@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/shelli.klemke - Open Sunday 6/25 12-2pm! Function ranch with awesome views of lake and walking trails! Real wood floors throughout the large kitchen and family room. Vaulted ceilings and high-end lighting. Double ovens, gas range, soft close drawers and cabinets plus a beverage fridge all included. Walkin pantry and great dropzone. Primary bedroom has his and hers closet plus connects to the laundry room. 3 total bedrooms on the main level with 3 additional bedrooms on lower level. Lower level has amazing wet-bar kitchen set up plus a second fireplace. Covered deck and conveniently located near new shops, restaurants and schools.