6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $599,900

Chelsea M Nelson, M: 402-657-8905, chelsea@one80omaha.com, https://www.kwElite.com - PICTURES ARE OF SIMILAR COMPLETED MODEL. THIS HOUSE IS CURRENTLY UNDER CONSTRUCTION AND HAS AN ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE OF LATE NOVEMBER 2021. PLEASE SEE DESIGN GUIDE FOR MORE ACCURATE DEPICTIONS OF SELECTIONS CHOSEN. Echelon Homes' Sydney floor plan is an open concept, 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home that will wow you! Quartz countertops and custom cabinetry are showcased throughout. Enjoy cooking in this expansive kitchen with gas cooktop, large island and a walk in pantry. LED accent lighting in the kitchen, great room, and basement rec area provides ambiance when entertaining. The spacious primary bedroom offers a walk in closet and the en suite features a large rain head tiled shower. A drop zone area and laundry room are great bonuses. Stunning basement bar has floating shelves and flows into the huge rec room. A covered patio awaits for you to unwind after a long day. Come check out this one in pop

