Complete it April! All the upgrades at a great price! 5 bed Ranch in Vistancia w/ 3,834 square feet. Flex room in basement may be 6th bed, office or home gym. Split Ranch plan w/ 2 beds on left side of home & primary bed on the right side behind kitchen. Primary w/ 2 huge closets, en-suite bathroom with double sinks & massive shower. The open great room & kitchen features real wood floors, vaulted ceiling w/wagon wheel light fixture, gas fireplace, custom painted cabinets, high end quartz island w/ wine refrigerator, stainless steel range w/ gas cooktop & double ovens & walk in pantry room. 3-garage spaces. Covered patio. Basement w/ 4th & 5th beds, flex room (6th bed) w/ full bath, rec room w/ fireplace & bar area w/ an island! Kavan Homes has over 20 years building experience w/ quality construction & materials, unique interior design elements, custom in-house plans, 2X6 walls, 50-year siding