Deb Cizek, M: 402-699-5223, deb.cizek@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/deb.cizek - Extraordinary 1.5 story Curt Hofer built home on two large beautifully landscaped lots in the secluded neighborhood of The Sanctuary. A gorgeous vestibule greets you at the door and welcomes you into the thoughtful floorplan. The main floor showcases hard to find king and queen bedrooms with large primary bath and cozy heated flooring. Other interior elements include a formal dining space, large chefs’ kitchen, sucupira wood flooring, private bedroom suite and office on second floor, elevator, large basement entertaining area and safe room/storm shelter. This home has a generator and geothermal system. There is a 4th garage space in the basement perfect for all the extra hobbies. This property includes the vacant lot next door totaling 1.41 acres with mature landscaping and trees. The lawn has been meticulously manicured and offers room for a pool. The covered deck and outdoor fireplace make for a variety of
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $2,500,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
YUTAN – Cubby’s Convenience Stores would like to congratulate Theresa Davis of Yutan, winner of the $10,000 Bear Share Sweepstakes contest.
WAHOO – District 39 (Wahoo Public Schools) has entered into an interlocal agreement with Educational Service Unit (ESU) 2 to pursue alternativ…
ASHLAND – At the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce meeting last Thursday, there were plenty of great things to talk about.
GRETNA – The body of Jason Schram, a Gretna man who had been missing since a Jan. 20 crash not far from his home, was found Monday afternoon.
WAHOO – A trio of Wahoo High School seniors showed the Board of Education how they have stepped in to help manage a local food pantry.
WAVERLY – Letting her performance on the court do the talking is the philosophy that Bekka Allick has always taken when it comes to the sport …
WAHOO – Two employees of the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office have announced their plans to seek the position of sheriff.
LINCOLN – State officials unveiled proposals on Jan. 10 for $700 million in water resource development in Nebraska, pointing to the vital impo…
WAVERLY – Roger Bartlett hasn’t lived in Waverly for almost 30 years, but when he and his wife Evelyn were in Poland in September to visit the…
WAHOO – Saunders County elected officials are set to receive a significant boost to their salaries, in a move that’s meant to keep the county …