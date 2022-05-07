6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,900,000

Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - This home is jaw dropping gorgeous! Stunning from, floor to ceiling this custom built 1.5 story home features 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms located in sought after neighborhood The Prairies. You will love the spacious open feel as soon as you walk in with all the exquisite details throughout. The primary suite is located on the main floor with large primary bathroom and huge walk in closet. As you arrive on the second floor there is a nice sized loft, entrance to covered deck area and 3 additional bedrooms. The basement is fully finished with a large rec room and the remaining 2 bedrooms to enjoy all this extra space this home has to offer. Step outside into the wonderful outdoor area featuring a beautiful covered patio area with built in grill, automatic privacy screens, heaters, fireplace for extended usage in spring and fall and heated swimming pool! You will love everything this home has to offe