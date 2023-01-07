 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,209,257

  • Updated
6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,209,257

Whitney Lichtenberg, M: 402-639-6941, whitney.lichtenberg@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Exceptional 1.5 Story Custom Home by Advantage Development. Cedar gables and columns accentuate the Exterior. You'll find white oak hardwood flooring, rustic beams, neutral color palate, granite countertops and high-end finishes throughout. Great Room boasts floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and custom iron railings. Chef's Kitchen features professional appliances and abundant pantry. Covered deck with gorgeous lake views on a vast treelined lot. Powder Bath with trough sink, functional Drop Zone and 4-Car Executive Garage. Impressive main level Master Suite with bedside pendant lighting, large walk-in closet and Master Bath complete with heated tile flooring and dual shower heads. Incredible upper level Loft with wet bar, secondary Office and additional Laundry. Walkout lower level features LVP flooring, spacious Rec Room and full wet bar. Wired for Sonos sound system. Virtual rende

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cards no match for Viking girls

Cards no match for Viking girls

WAVERLY – The Class B No. 4 Waverly girls basketball team got back in the win column in dominant fashion with a 61-27 victory over Crete at ho…