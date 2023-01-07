6 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $1,209,257

Whitney Lichtenberg, M: 402-639-6941, whitney.lichtenberg@betteromaha.com, https://www.betteromaha.com - Exceptional 1.5 Story Custom Home by Advantage Development. Cedar gables and columns accentuate the Exterior. You'll find white oak hardwood flooring, rustic beams, neutral color palate, granite countertops and high-end finishes throughout. Great Room boasts floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and custom iron railings. Chef's Kitchen features professional appliances and abundant pantry. Covered deck with gorgeous lake views on a vast treelined lot. Powder Bath with trough sink, functional Drop Zone and 4-Car Executive Garage. Impressive main level Master Suite with bedside pendant lighting, large walk-in closet and Master Bath complete with heated tile flooring and dual shower heads. Incredible upper level Loft with wet bar, secondary Office and additional Laundry. Walkout lower level features LVP flooring, spacious Rec Room and full wet bar. Wired for Sonos sound system. Virtual rende