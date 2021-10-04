6 Bedroom Home in Ceresco - $350,000

Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this one of a kind 1.5 story home sitting on a 1.14 acre lot! This home offers an abundance of space and features 6 BD, 3 BA, a living room, family room, dining room and 6 car garage. Beautiful updated kitchen includes new hardwood floors, new cabinets, new countertops, new backsplash, new canned lighting and new stainless steel appliances (2021). Large living room offers cathedral ceilings, wooden beams and a see-through wood burning brick fireplace. Spacious laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor with brand new tile flooring (2021). LL offers a rec room and game room with a chance to make it your own. Home sits on a beautiful flat lot and offers an outbuilding, storage shed, additional parking slab, spacious deck and newer exterior paint. The opportunities are endless! Welcome Home!