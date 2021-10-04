Nico Marasco, M: 402-677-7777, nico.marasco@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Welcome to this one of a kind 1.5 story home sitting on a 1.14 acre lot! This home offers an abundance of space and features 6 BD, 3 BA, a living room, family room, dining room and 6 car garage. Beautiful updated kitchen includes new hardwood floors, new cabinets, new countertops, new backsplash, new canned lighting and new stainless steel appliances (2021). Large living room offers cathedral ceilings, wooden beams and a see-through wood burning brick fireplace. Spacious laundry room is conveniently located on the main floor with brand new tile flooring (2021). LL offers a rec room and game room with a chance to make it your own. Home sits on a beautiful flat lot and offers an outbuilding, storage shed, additional parking slab, spacious deck and newer exterior paint. The opportunities are endless! Welcome Home!
6 Bedroom Home in Ceresco - $350,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…
- Updated
FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault…
MEAD – A single motorcycle crash last week near Mead resulted in a drug arrest for the driver.
WAVERLY – The disc golf course at Wayne Park looks a little bit different since the City of Waverly redesigned it over the summer.
RAYMOND – A Lancaster County man was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with second-degree arson after deputies say he doused his home with gasolin…
LINCOLN – A 53-year-old man was sentenced to three years in jail last week on unlawful intrusion charges for setting up wildlife trail cameras…
MEAD – Trace amounts of pesticides commonly used in seed treatments have been discovered in two groundwater wells near AltEn, including a priv…
ASHLAND – SAMRK Development will be developing 10,000 square feet of retail and dining along Highway 6. The site will situate two buildings. T…
WAHOO – The rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers…
ASHLAND – Cheerleaders have always been on the sidelines injecting excitement into the fans and the players. Now, the Ashland-Greenwood High S…