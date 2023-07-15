Lizzie Countryman, M: 402-214-0246, lizzie.countryman@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - No backyard neighbors! Welcome to this beautiful 6 bedroom, 4 bath, 3 car garage home built in 2019. This like new home has an open floor plan and updated kitchen, featuring double ovens and plenty of countertop space. This rare styled two story home features a bedroom on the main level. The family room offers plenty of space for entertaining and relaxing. On the 2nd level, you'll find 4 bedrooms, plus the over sized laundry room. This home was built with thoughtful detail and is sure to be your dream home.