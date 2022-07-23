6 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,999,000

Shari Thomas, M: 402-658-9927, shari@sellingomahahomes.com, www.sellingomahahomes.com - Contract pending. On market for back-up offers only. This modern two-story home is designed for lake life & priced way below replacement cost (just $262/SF! not including lot). It is located on the southern end of popular Sandy Pointe Lake in the middle of the action with water sports allowed right off the 300 feet of prime shoreline! It is among the largest lots with uninterrupted views of the Platte River Valley. The house features a huge open main floor with 6 beds & 6 baths with a massive primary suite that overlooks the lake through wall of windows. A home theater and second kitchen in the lower level to ensure the fun never has to stop. No detail was missed in this custom build. Highlights include 24-ft ceilings in main floor great room, plus 10-foot ceilings upstairs and in the lower level. Huge heated five car garage with extra tall garage doors and electric vehicle charger. Climate-controll