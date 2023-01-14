6 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,800,000

Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Rare opportunity to a party of the Sandy Pointe Lake community. This house has all the bells and whistles. Located perfectly in a nice calm wake-free cove that is just seconds from the boating action. This 1.5 story has 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a separate entertainment room, and heated floors A large oversized 4 car garage that can store all of your toys and boat. There are also two bedrooms above the garage which is perfect for guests or friends. This separate area also has its own kitchen. The main floor also has a spacious office hidden behind a bookshelf door. HOA covers water, sewer, snow service on main roads, trash, and Lake Maintenance. Oh the tax levy is remarkably low at just under 1.4
WAHOO – When Mike Collins started ME Collins Contracting in 1977, it wasn’t on a whim. But it was a quick decision, according to his wife, Linda.
MEAD –When Mead and Yutan meet on the basketball court, the gym is always full of lively, vocal fans. But last Friday night’s matchup between …
WAVERLY — If a Waverly sports and activities fan attends an event and catches the alluring whiff of popcorn at the concessions stand, they’d b…
GREENWOOD — For three decades, race fans from Lincoln, Omaha and far beyond flocked on summer weekends to a racetrack south of the Greenwood I…
The 25-year-old had been under investigation since Dec. 30, when the child's mother reported suspicious bruising on her daughter's right leg before taking her to a hospital, police said.
WAHOO – A deputy with the Saunders County Sheriff’s Office is home from the hospital after a fiery crash ended a police pursuit last week.
WAHOO — Some new faces and some familiar ones took the oath of office to be sworn in as Saunders County elected officials last Thursday mornin…
DISTRICT COURT
AUBURN – For the first time since the thrilling Class C-1 State Championship Game in March, the Class C-1 No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood boys basketb…
A willingness to seek improvement is one of the reasons Nelson was recently named one of America's Best Young Farmers and Ranchers.