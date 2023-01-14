 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 Bedroom Home in Ashland - $1,800,000

Bryce Penke, M: 402-578-9006, penkeb@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/bryce.penke - Rare opportunity to a party of the Sandy Pointe Lake community. This house has all the bells and whistles. Located perfectly in a nice calm wake-free cove that is just seconds from the boating action. This 1.5 story has 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a separate entertainment room, and heated floors A large oversized 4 car garage that can store all of your toys and boat. There are also two bedrooms above the garage which is perfect for guests or friends. This separate area also has its own kitchen. The main floor also has a spacious office hidden behind a bookshelf door. HOA covers water, sewer, snow service on main roads, trash, and Lake Maintenance. Oh the tax levy is remarkably low at just under 1.4

