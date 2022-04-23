5 Bedroom Home in Weston - $750,000

Lindsay Hansen, M: 402-452-7700, lindsay.hansen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Have you been searching for an acreage within driving distance of Omaha & Lincoln?! This. Is. It! This 5 bed, 3 bath home was built in 2017 on 5.01 acres of land. From your freshly treated and stained covered deck, enjoy the view of the trees and your very own pond. The pond is great for fishing & ice skating! In addition to your pond, you also have an above ground swimming pool to enjoy on hot summer days. Brand new roof installed in 2022 with impact resistant shingles. NEW above ground pool, NEW siding on the South, West and North sides, NEW gutters, all to be finalized before closing. This home also has fenced horse run and an invisible dog fence that covers over an acre. This home also has a transferable home warranty with Choice Home Warranty through July 23, 2025.OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY (APRIL 23) FROM 12PM TO 3PM.