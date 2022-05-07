 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Weston - $699,000

Lindsay Hansen, M: 402-452-7700, lindsay.hansen@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Have you been searching for an acreage within driving distance of Omaha & Lincoln?! This. Is. It! This 5 bed, 3-bath home was built in 2017 on 5.01 acres of land. From your freshly treated and stained covered deck, enjoy the view of the trees and your very own pond. The pond is great for fishing & ice skating! In addition to your pond, you also have a NEW above ground swimming pool with a fully surrounded deck to enjoy on hot summer days. A brand NEW roof installed in 2022 with impact resistant shingles. NEW siding on the South, West and North sides, NEW gutters, all to be finalized before closing. This home also has a fenced horse run and an invisible dog fence that covers over an acre. Additional included items are an outdoor pizza oven, hot tub, all appliances in basement, and all TV mounts. This home also has transferable home warranty with Choice Home Warranty through July 23, 2025.

