5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $850,000

Chris Beaton, M: 402-657-7663, chris.beaton@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/chris.beaton - Model Home Not For Sale. HOME IS PENDING AND UNDER CONTRACT AND BEING SHOWN TO CUSTOM BUILD CLIENTS ONLY! OPEN HOUSE is THIS SUNDAY 3/27 FROM 1-3! This home is an ABSOLUTE BEAUTY! This custom builder and his team are in charge of every detail because they are the ones doing it! It is rare in the business to see a team of talented craftsmen take a project from conception to completion! If this idea excites you...and it should! This is your next new home builder! Come see our product this Sunday 1-3 pm. We will have photos and video to share on this listing soon!