Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - West Shores luxury villa is ideally located across the street from the marina where you have the right to purchase a private dock slip and install a boat lift. Lake living at its finest combining elegance and leisure. This Platinum Builders custom home was completed in 2020 backs to a 100 acre parcel that includes a pond and federally protected wetlands. Inside this home you will find an open and inviting main floor with formal dining, custom built-ins, the primary bedroom as well as a second bedroom. The kitchen includes upgraded appliances and a large walk-in pantry. The primary bedroom offers expansive ceilings and beautiful views of the pond and wetlands. The main living area boasts large picture windows and upgraded lighting features. Venture outside and enjoy the spacious deck and covered patio with beautiful views. The walk out basement includes 3 more bedrooms, a large bar area and large livin
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $800,000
