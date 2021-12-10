Stacey Reid, M: 402-707-9953, stacey.reid@betteromaha.com, www.betteromaha.com - A true display of luxury showcasing 7,759 square feet of meticulous design & exquisite finishes is a rare opportunity for a vacation every day lifestyle. This walkout 1.5 story executive home on West Shores lake offers an unparalleled living experience with 5-bedroom, 7-bathroom. The southern exposure beach ensures perfect lake days every day in this quiet cove! Equipped with all top of the line appliances, the chef's kitchen is second to none. Additional first-class amenities include a custom wine cellar, a large home movie theater, exercise room, heated lower level floors and a 2nd floor personal office offering views of the beautiful lake. Both an entertainer's vision and a private oasis, the outdoor space encompasses lush green space, stunning sport pool, built in hot tub, gas firepit overlooking the lake, outdoor kitchen, 64’ of sand with dock & lift. With no expense spared or amenity forgotten, thi
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $2,500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
EAGLE – At 8:45 in the morning, Sara Martin is in her black GMC Yukon, pulling through an alley in Eagle.
RAYMOND – The Raymond Central School Board held a workshop meeting Nov. 29 to discuss the results of a feasibility study that was conducted to…
COLON – The idyllic green fields, dramatic seaside cliffs and narrow, stone wall-lined roads of the Irish countryside hold a special allure fo…
ASHLAND – The final details have been announced for this Saturday’s holiday festival in Ashland.
VALPARAISO – Near dusk on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, Kim Zwiener was at the Valparaiso Senior Center running a bingo game as part of the…
ASHLAND – The numbers look good for Ashland.
To say that the 2021-2022 season was hard for the Raymond Central girls basketball team would be an understatement. First, they had to deal wi…
CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Public School district was notified Wednesday, Nov. 24, of a death of a student.
Nearly two-thirds of Nebraska teachers said they were more stressed than last year, and 1 in 3 survey respondents said they plan to leave the profession at the end of the school year.