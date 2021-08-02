Julie Dunbar, M: 402-213-7751, Julie.dunbar@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Spectacular West Shores Ranch with stunning south facing views of the lake! This home boasts 100 feet of private sandy beach on popular and private West Shores, a 204 acre lake permitting water skiing, wakeboarding and featuring excellent fishing. As you walk in the front door you are greeted with floor to ceiling windows and an expansive lake view. The home has a contemporary open concept and a beautiful main floor covered deck with stairs to the beach. The massive primary bedroom has space for a sitting room or office and has a luxurious spa-like bath. The downstairs is a walk out basement with kitchen, three bedrooms and a large entertaining area. The backyard has plenty of green space for a future pool. Highlights include an extensive security system with cameras on all sides of the home, new roof and HVAC in 2018. Dock and Lift included in price. Pontoon sold separately.
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Doris Karloff is still reeling.
- Updated
ASHLAND – The main objective of a high school spirit squad is to support the athletic teams and the school by getting out in front of the crow…
CERESCO – Most people don’t put more than 100 miles on their 1923 Model T roadster in one year, Leaford “Lee” Burnett said.
WAVERLY – Paula Peterson grew up loving baseball.
RAYMOND – A woman operating Windcrest Winery has been arrested for terroristic threats and the use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony after…
ITHACA – Joan G. Hanson, 58, of Ithaca, died Thursday July 22, 2021 in Omaha. She was born Aug. 28, 1962 in Broken Bow to William and Geraldin…
Three siblings from Wahoo died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash just north of Wahoo in Saunders County.
ASHLAND – Before we were entertained and/or educated by computers, smart phones, television programs, movies and recorded music, educational a…
WAVERLY – The District 145 website has a new look for the first time in about 18 years.
WAVERLY – Employees at the Waverly Runza don’t just show up to work to clock in and clock out, Manager Taylor Veik said.