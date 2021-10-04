Troy Benes, M: 402-658-6522, troy.benes@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/troy.benes - This Beautiful 1.5 story home located on 20 acres features 5 bedrooms and 4 bath areas. Formal & informal dining, powder room & main floor laundry. The 20x24 great room provides a scenic view for miles. The upstairs features two bedrooms & full bath. Finished basement has family room and living room with fireplace. Basement also includes a full kitchen & 8x52 foot storage room. A office & full bath plus 2 bedrooms finish out the basement area. Low Taxes. Large Outbuilding, pool, sprinklers, setup for horses, shed for livestock, & coop for chickens. This acreage has it all! 25 minutes to Lincoln or Omaha! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Wahoo - $839,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The effort to recall the president of the Wahoo Board of Education failed after organizers did not get enough signatures and chose not…
- Updated
FREMONT – A Wahoo police officer was arrested in Dodge County and booked into jail there after turning himself in on charges of sexual assault…
MEAD – A single motorcycle crash last week near Mead resulted in a drug arrest for the driver.
WAVERLY – The disc golf course at Wayne Park looks a little bit different since the City of Waverly redesigned it over the summer.
RAYMOND – A Lancaster County man was arrested Sept. 19 and charged with second-degree arson after deputies say he doused his home with gasolin…
LINCOLN – A 53-year-old man was sentenced to three years in jail last week on unlawful intrusion charges for setting up wildlife trail cameras…
MEAD – Trace amounts of pesticides commonly used in seed treatments have been discovered in two groundwater wells near AltEn, including a priv…
ASHLAND – SAMRK Development will be developing 10,000 square feet of retail and dining along Highway 6. The site will situate two buildings. T…
WAHOO – The rich and diverse history and heritage of the state of Nebraska as told through its often secluded historical monuments and markers…
ASHLAND – Cheerleaders have always been on the sidelines injecting excitement into the fans and the players. Now, the Ashland-Greenwood High S…