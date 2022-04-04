Joe Evans, M: 402-612-7993, joe3evans@gmail.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - Feel like you are vacationing every day of the year in Mallard Landing! This beautiful 5 bed, 3 bath, modern Ranch home is tucked in a cove & custom designed for entertaining! The open floor plan has double boxed 9’+ ft ceilings, sleek finishes, a spacious kitchen, ss appliances, dining room & living room with a stone wall fireplace that's perfect for family gatherings! Large walk-in pantry, main floor drop zone/laundry room. Huge primary bedroom leading out to your very own private deck overlooking the lake. The primary bathroom includes a double sink vanity, large walk-in shower, walk-in closet. Finished walk-out lower level features 5th bedroom, rec/family room, a wet bar with a large island! Enjoy beautiful sunsets around the fire pit! Unbelievably breathtaking! AMA
5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $825,000
