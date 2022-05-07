Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Showings begin Saturday, May 7th at 10:30 AM. Vacation Everyday! You will love the front lake views! 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Creatively designed home captures all the beautiful view from your kitchen and family room with cozy fireplace. Additionally, you will have the benefits of the lake with your own boat slip at the marina. Newly remodeled walkout basement includes gorgeous wet bar, fireplace area, family room, brand new 3/4 bath, drop zone area plus 3 bedrooms and full bath. Nearly 1/2 acre fully fenced yard with a 4 car tandem, perfect for boat storage and other lake toys.
5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $750,000
