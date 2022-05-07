 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $750,000

5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $750,000

Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - Showings begin Saturday, May 7th at 10:30 AM. Vacation Everyday! You will love the front lake views! 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Creatively designed home captures all the beautiful view from your kitchen and family room with cozy fireplace. Additionally, you will have the benefits of the lake with your own boat slip at the marina. Newly remodeled walkout basement includes gorgeous wet bar, fireplace area, family room, brand new 3/4 bath, drop zone area plus 3 bedrooms and full bath. Nearly 1/2 acre fully fenced yard with a 4 car tandem, perfect for boat storage and other lake toys.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Primary to narrow mayor race down

Primary to narrow mayor race down

ASHLAND – The Primary Election on May 10 will narrow the field of three candidates for Ashland mayor down to two. The two top vote-getters wil…