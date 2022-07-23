5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $370,000

Gina Todero, M: 402-210-4462, ginatoderoc21@gmail.com, https://www.century21century.com - OPEN HOUSE JULY 23rd 1-3pmLike NEW Modern 2018 custom built home in Valley! Check out this fabulous 1 1/2 story 5BD/3BA/3CR home! This spacious open floor plan has an abundance of natural light and pleasing contemporary neutral colors throughout. The kitchen has Quartz counter tops, luxury vinyl flooring, tons of cabinet space, beautiful tiled backsplash & SS appliances. The primary bedroom with 3/4 bath on-suite, 2nd bedroom, laundry room, full bath with whirlpool tub & drop-zone are all on main floor. The 2nd floor has a loft type feel set up with one extra-large bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms, a cozy office/study nook & full bath with a peek-a-boo hideout or extra storage. The backyard features a covered patio, gas fueled sunken fire-pit, large yard & 2 car oversized detached garage. Did I mention the awesome modern light fixtures....This is a must see! Call to schedule your tour today. Choice