Michael Maley, M: 402-981-7400, michael.maley@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - This sprawling new home is the perfect collaboration between Tackett Custom Homes and Sunset Homes to craft the perfect family home on a lake w/ every amenity needed to enjoy! This 5500 SQFT homes starts with the 2 story family room, large volume windows to take advantage of the water views, cozy fireplace and stunning custom made beams. The kitchen is truly a chefs dream with multiple ovens, pot filler, huge island, one of a kind pantry/prep kitchen and wine bar. Primary suite w/zero entry shower/wet room, and enormous closet. Oversized laundry room, and cabana bathroom, guest room and office complete the main floor. Use the grand floating staircase or the elevator to the catwalk, featuring loft w/wet bar that opens to the concrete deck with the BEST view. 2 more guest suites, fitness/5th bedroom and 2 large flex/media rooms. Every bedroom has its on on suite bathroom, full tile showers, quality finis