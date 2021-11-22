Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - CONTRACT PENDING. Looking for your own private resort? Look no further than luxury on the water at Mallard Landing! Beautifully designed 1.5 story complete with outdoor living to capture your vacation everyday living. Features 2 story entry, soaring ceilings & windows light and bright. Gourmet kitchen with huge butlers pantry opens to great room with new stone floor to ceiling fireplace area, built in cabinets deck access with cozy sitting area with fireplace overlooking the lake. Rainy days? Don't worry this home is complete with your own theater room! Basement rec room area has new fireplace, luxury full kitchen in the basement with double islands! Outside enjoy the lake with your own dock or sit around the firepit for chilly days. Too many details come and see it!
5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,160,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.
- Updated
Wahoo- The 2021 softball season was my first as the Sports Editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. In fact, after spending a few years out in Broken Bo…
- Updated
WAHOO – Denise Lawver loves estate sales. But she loves them even more when she can buy an original drawing by one of Wahoo’s Five Famous Sons…
WAVERLY – A group of Waverly women who like to run races, gather afterwards for a beer and give back to their community have organized a Thank…
WAHOO – The discussion over a proposal to rezone property in the Chestnut Street corridor brought a number of people to the most recent Wahoo …
- Updated
WAHOO – The music was bright and the crowd was eager to participate during the dueling pianos event, a fundraiser for the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce.
An investigation by the Pawnee County Sheriff's Office has concluded that a 23-year-old Weeping Water man was accidentally killed Saturday by a deer hunting partner's bullet.
The teachers' decisions to leave come at a time when school districts across the state and nation are struggling to find enough staff to do everything from teach social studies to serve sloppy Joes.
ASHLAND – The Ashland area honored veterans with three events last week.
WAVERLY – Seven Waverly citizens have answered the call to advise the mayor and city council on the proposed municipal building/fire station.