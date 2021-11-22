 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Valley - $1,160,000

  Updated
Sallie Elliott, M: 402-630-5953, salliemelliott@gmail.com, www.bhhsamb.com/sallie.elliott - CONTRACT PENDING. Looking for your own private resort? Look no further than luxury on the water at Mallard Landing! Beautifully designed 1.5 story complete with outdoor living to capture your vacation everyday living. Features 2 story entry, soaring ceilings & windows light and bright. Gourmet kitchen with huge butlers pantry opens to great room with new stone floor to ceiling fireplace area, built in cabinets deck access with cozy sitting area with fireplace overlooking the lake. Rainy days? Don't worry this home is complete with your own theater room! Basement rec room area has new fireplace, luxury full kitchen in the basement with double islands! Outside enjoy the lake with your own dock or sit around the firepit for chilly days. Too many details come and see it!

