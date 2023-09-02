Sara Pohlad, M: 402-850-7918, sarapohlad@gmail.com, https://www.omahare.com - Open Sunday 1-230pm! Experience the epitome of lakefront living at this luxurious property in Bluewater, Valley NE. Unparalleled views of stunning sunsets and vibrant lake activities right from your doorstep. Enjoy boating, jet skiing, fishing, and more! Nestled in the heart of nature, the community has gorgeous walking & biking trails offering activities on & off the water! Serenity flows effortlessly from indoor to outdoor spaces, providing an oasis of calm and relaxation. Wake up to picturesque vistas from each of the meticulously designed bedrooms. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the outdoors from the comfort of your private sanctuary. For fishing enthusiasts, this property offers direct access to pristine fishing spots, making it an angler's dream. The outdoor spaces provide a canvas for entertaining, relaxing, & creating cherished memories. Conveniently close to local amenities, ensuring comfort and e