Susan Hawkins, M: 402-618-1402, SusanHawkinsGroup@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Gorgeous custom ranch in The Hamptons. Open concept with 2 bedrooms on the main level including a primary suite with large walk-in closet, double sinks, tiled shower and separate tub. Lower level is finished with 3 additional bedrooms, family room with a fireplace and the possibility of a full kitchen. There is a covered deck. Some changes have been made to original plans. AMA & Agent has Equity.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $897,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WAHOO – Chris Lichtenberg has advanced to the General Election in the race for Saunders County Sheriff, topping the other Republican candidate…
WAHOO – It was the type of news that any parent would dread hearing.
WAHOO – A woman accused of stealing from a Saunders County village library has changed her plea to guilty, and will be sentenced later this month.
WAHOO — Incumbent John Smaus will likely serve on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors for four more years after unofficial results from t…
RAYMOND — Three candidates are vying for the Raymond Central Board of Education seat representing the school district’s sixth ward, and the wi…
WAHOO – A jury worked into the night May 3 before finding a Malmo man guilty of first-degree murder for killing his 27-year-old fiancée at the…
The owner of a warehouse near the Lincoln Airport is suing AltEn for failing to make payments on a $10,893.75 monthly lease and $1,556.25 for insurance, taxes and utilities.
ASHLAND – The Ashland-Greenwood boys basketball team, which brought home the school’s first state title last March, heard a final roar of the …
WAHOO – The District 5 seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors is up for grabs during the May 10 primary election, and it’s a two-way…
ASHLAND – The Primary Election on May 10 will narrow the field of three candidates for Ashland mayor down to two. The two top vote-getters wil…