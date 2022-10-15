5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $865,000

Chris Bauer, M: 402-510-1300, chris.bauer@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com/chris.bauer - You are going to love this walk-out ranch in the Elkhorn School District. This 5 bed 4 bath home contains no expense spared. You will be welcomed in with soaring ceilings, tons of bright natural light, & more! The kitchen opens up to the living & dining area and boasts upgraded Cafe appliances with refrigerator & beverage refrigerator, a hidden pantry, & large island. Main floor has 3 spacious beds all with walk-in closets; including a primary with an ensuite that is conveniently located next to the laundry room. The basement is the perfect place to entertain! The basement bar has a dishwasher, additional walk-in pantry, 2 beds, a bath, & lots of extra storage space. More interior features you'll enjoy include upgraded tile, carpet, wood flooring, electrical, lighting & insulation. Bonus features are a EFIS & stone front exterior, James Hardy siding, class 3 shingles, an extra deep 3 car garage