5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $810,000

Open Thursday 12/15 from 4-6pm & Sunday 12/18 from 12-4pm.Kelly Construction Poplar Farmhouse plan, new construction without the wait! Open the front doors & be greeted w/ a spacious open floor plan & tons of natural light. Living area features beautiful stone fireplace & leads into the gorgeous kitchen with oversized island. All slate stainless steel appliances included +wine fridge! Amazing primary suite with full bathroom featuring heated flooring, walk-in shower & freestanding soaker tub. Tons of space in the walk-in closet. 2 more large bedrooms, another full bathroom + 1/2 bath & convenient main floor laundry complete the main level. Head to the W/O lower level & you'll find tons of space, large wet bar, 2 beds w/ full bath & flex room. Designer light fixtures, high quality finishes, quartz countertops, custom cabinets (all soft close) & railings. Large covered deck overlooking nice size FLAT back