 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $800,000

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $800,000

Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, rjpohlad@abbnebraska.com, www.omahare.com - OPEN THIS SUNDAY 2/27/22 FROM 1-3. Brand new construction, MOVE IN READY! Pohlad Custom Homes, Inc. presents their state-of-the-art "Northface" home. A dramatic 2-story front entry will greet you on the main floor with an executive office or formal dining room. The grand open great room features a jaw dropping floor to ceiling fireplace and gorgeous 3/4" wood flooring. In the chef's kitchen you will find a large center island to prepare your favorite meals, spacious dining area and a huge walk through pantry with tons of storage. The home is prewired for a home theater system, camera system and wifi. The maintenance free, composite deck has an aluminum handrail and staircase leading down to the back yard. Professionally designed landscaping and designer colors throughout the home. Move right in time for spring! Built on a high and sightly walkout lot in Windgate Ranch Two. Elkhorn school district.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Copper theft in Yutan area on rise

Copper theft in Yutan area on rise

YUTAN – Farmers and the Saunders County Crimestoppers organization are pooling funds to offer rewards for information leading to the arrest of…

Two from council to run for mayor

Two from council to run for mayor

ASHLAND – Now that the deadline for incumbents to file for reelection has passed, it is clear there will be two new faces on the Ashland City …