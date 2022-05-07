 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $799,000

  • Updated
Susan Hawkins, M: 402-618-1402, SusanHawkinsGroup@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Gorgeous custom ranch in The Hamptons. Open concept with 2 bedrooms on the main level including a primary suite with large walk-in closet, double sinks, tiled shower and separate tub. Lower level is finished with 3 additional bedrooms, family room with a fireplace and the possibility of a full kitchen. There is a covered deck. Some changes have been made to original plans. AMA & Agent has Equity.

