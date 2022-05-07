5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $787,000

Susan Hawkins, M: 402-618-1402, SusanHawkinsGroup@gmail.com, www.nebraskarealty.com - Agent has equity. New construction home estimated completion 2/2023. Custom ranch on a flat lot with finished lower level. Home will include high end custom finishes. Main level primary bedroom, 2 additional bedrooms and laundry. Large walk-in pantry and a chef's kitchen. Lower level includes 2 bedrooms (room to add a 3rd bedroom) and a full bath as well as a wet bar and family room. Some changes may have been made to the floorplan. Based upon time, buyer may be able to make finish selections. All dates and cost are subject to change.