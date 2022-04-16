 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $785,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $785,000

Andrea Critser, M: 402-536-9860, andrea@covetrealestate.com, www.bhhsamb.com - Pre-inspected! Showings begin Friday, April 15. Stunning, like-new ranch in Elkhorn South Schools! Why wait to build? This bright and airy floor plan boasts hardwood floors, a gas cooktop, large kitchen island, and quartz countertops. The lower level is perfect for entertaining a bar and theater room! The backyard is a peaceful retreat with a saltwater pool and gas firepit overlooking the tree line with no rear neighbors. Don't miss this one!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wax burner causes house fire

Wax burner causes house fire

WAHOO – A renter in the process of moving out lost a portion of their belongings in a house fire Monday afternoon in Wahoo.