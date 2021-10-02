Traci Hanel, M: 402-740-5628, traci.hanel@bhhsamb.com, www.bhhsamb.com/traci.hanel - Rare treed, walkout lot with no neighbors behind in popular Windgate Ranch! The Benjamin by Prestige Homes has an open fl plan w/ a flex rm & optional 2nd office (or formal dining rm) on the main. Huge kit w/island, custom cabs w/ under cab lighting, granite & walk thru pantry to spacious mudrm w/ lockers & desk. Primary Suite w/ his/hers closets & vanities, free standing tub & w/i shower. Finished basement w/ lots of space for entertaining w/ wet bar & 5th bedroom. All bedrms have bathrm access. Standard Amenities incl: LVP floor in gr rm/kit/ dining/ entry/ powder, cov deck, fp w/ stone to ceiling & built in cabinetry, 93% efficient furnace, sprinkler sys. Great lot for pool w/ partial fence. Pictures of similar home. Estimated completion 12/17/2021.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $775,000
