Cassidee Reeve, M: 402-706-2901, creeve@npdodge.com, www.npdodge.com - This gorgeous ranch features everything you are looking for - Open Concept floor plan, Large Kitchen Island, Huge Walk In Pantry, Vaulted ceilings, Covered Patio, Media Room, Wet Bar, Primary Suite with walk in shower, walk in closet, soaker tub, dual sinks and lots of natural light. 4 Car garage, all high end materials. Call today for more information.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $775,000
