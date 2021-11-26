Julie Pohlad, M: 402-669-5018, rjpohlad@abbnebraska.com, www.omahare.com - Pohlad Custom Homes, Inc. presents a brand new "Northface" 2-story. A dramatic 2-story front entry will greet you with a grand open great room with floor to ceiling fireplace and gorgeous wood flooring. The chef's kitchen features a large center island and huge walk through pantry. The home is prewired for a home theater system, camera system and wifi. The maintenance free, composite deck has an aluminum handrail and staircase leading down to the back yard. Move right in time for spring! Currently being built on a high and sightly walkout lot in Windgate Ranch Two. Ready in April 2022. Elkhorn school district.
5 Bedroom Home in Omaha - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs Public School district was notified Wednesday, Nov. 24, of a death of a student.
ASHLAND – For over a century, women in Ashland have had the opportunity to donate their time and talents to support the community through spec…
Wahoo- This year the Wahoo Newspaper All-Area Volleyball Team is one of the more upperclassmen dominated teams in recent history. In fact, eve…
WAHOO – The police chief for Wahoo submitted his resignation on Nov. 11, effective immediately.
WAHOO – Downtown Wahoo has taken on a new glow this holiday season.
WAHOO – What was planned as a short week of school turned out to be a whole week off for Wahoo Public Schools this week because of an increase…
WAHOO – While Christmas on the Prairie was basically canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the popular annual holiday event will be b…
WAHOO – During a very short special meeting held Monday night, the Wahoo Board of Education authorized the superintendent to negotiate for the…
RAYMOND – It started with just one table.
Waverly- The Eastern Midlands Conference recently announced their all-conference selections for the fall 2021 season. Awards were given out fo…